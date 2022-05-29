Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India beat Japan 2-1 in first Super 4 league match

In the Super 4s, India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia will play each other once with the top two teams progressing to the final


The Indian men's hockey team scored two fantastic field goals to beat Japan 2-1 in its first Super 4 league match and avenge its loss in the pool stage of the Asia Cup here on Saturday. The defending champions, who lost 2-5 against Japan in the pool stage, scored two eye-catching field goals through Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) to register a narrow win.

