Much-Improved India Conquer Samurai Frontier

Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022
After a not-so-auspicious start to their 11th Asia Cup campaign, the Indian men’s hockey team wore a transformed look in the Super 4s stage at GBK Stadium in Jakarta. The Birendra Lakra-captained Indian outfit stuck to a disciplined structure and did not allow Japan to unleash free-flowing hockey they are known for. Individual brilliance in hockey is always a joy to watch, and against Japan Manjit provided that, drawing first blood for India. Darting down the baseline, the youngster showed eye-catching 3D skills to wrong-foot the Japanese defence before slotting it past Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

