By K.M. BOOPATHY





Giving no quarters: Malaysia’s Faiz Helmi Jali (left) in action against South Korea yesterday. — AHF



PETALING JAYA: South Korea, with their goalkeeper Kim Jae-hyeon in splendid form, showed their true colours but an Ashran Hamsani strike in the third quarter kept Malaysia’s hopes alive in the Asia Cup with a 2-2 draw in Jakarta yesterday.