By Rob Wheeler



Four Olympians returned to the England squads to take on South Africa and Spain this weekend in and Maddie Hinch, Anna Toman, Phil Roper and Liam Sanford. On a cloudy afternoon at Lee Valley in East London the Men beat South Africa 4-2 thanks again to a Bandurak double while the women beat Spain 3-1 in a match that included Giselle Ansley scoring on her 100th cap.





Sat 28 May -



England 4-2 South Africa (M)



After two victories over France last weekend England picked up where they left off, Nick Bandurak getting them off the mark from a penalty corner in the first quarter.



The second quarter saw Bandurak win and score from another penalty corner. Chris Griffiths made it three from another penalty corner. Captain David Condon scored soon after but after a referral it was disallowed.



Half-time saw England legend George Pinner presented on the pitch with a framed photo collage and was interviewed on his international playing career.



The third quarter saw Sam Ward’s diving deflection from a Jack Turner pass beat South Africa goalkeeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu.



South Africa got one back in the fourth quarter as Matt Guise-Brown slotted in from a penalty corner. They soon got another as captain Keenan Horner fired through the legs of James Mazarelo.



The match finished 4-2 to England. Speaking after the game Nick Bandurak said, “We thought we controlled the game well today but theirs a general sense of frustration that at the end we let our standards slip. We let them back in and that is entirely on us.



“For large parts we played pretty well, tomorrow we’ve got to make sure we’re a bit more clinical and hopefully we’ll take our chances better.”



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bandurak added, “Their going to come out the blocks pretty hot tomorrow, the finished really strong and they’ll take a lot of heart from that so we’ve got to be switched on from the start and make sure we can wrestle that moment back and play our game from there.”



England 3-1 Spain (W)



England had two frustrating games against China last time out but they started well against Spain. Grace Balsdon tested goalkeeper Jana Martinez from a penalty corner at the end of the first quarter.



Giselle Ansley who was maker her 100th appearance for England deflected in Anna Toman’s strike from a short corner to give her side the lead in the second quarter.



Lily Owsley doubled their lead with an impressive dribble round the keeper before passing the ball into the goal.



Half-time entertainment saw an inflatable hamster wheel race on the pitch which was won by the University of Nottingham.



It was Spain who came out rolling in the third quarter getting a goal back through Xantal Gine from a penalty corner.



The fourth quarter swung back in England’s favour as Balsdon fired in a powerful strike from a penalty corner which sealed the 3-1 victory.



Giselle Ansley reflecting on making 100 appearances said, “I still remember my first cap back in 2013. In South Africa I thought this is amazing I’ve got one cap. I never imagined I’d get to 100 so I’m really proud and really grateful.”



When asked what her best memory playing for England was, Ansley replied, “It has to back in 2015 on this pitch at Lee Valley winning the Europeans in the shootout against the Dutch in the final.”



After a victory today Ansley is looking forward to facing Spain again tomorrow. “It was really good for us to get that win today. We know they’ll come out really hard tomorrow. That’s what Spain are like. They are a really good team so we’ve got to be prepared.”



Fieldhockey.com