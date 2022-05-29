



An always the highly-anticipated match up between the Netherlands women and Argentina did not disappoint. A penalty corner goal from each side sent the game to a shootout. The brilliant Dutch scored four straight and thanks to two saves from keeper Josine Koning the Netherlands earned the bonus point. Over in London, the hosts, England, powered their way to a 3-1 win over the always tenacious Spanish side. The teams will match up again tomorrow, May 29, for the second of their double-header.



