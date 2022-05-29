Men



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



28 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR) 4 - 2

29 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR)



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



All times GMT +2



28 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR) 2 - 1

29 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR)



Men's Pool standings



Women



HC Union



All times GMT +2



28 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (4 -2 SO)

29 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR)



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



28 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

29 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR)



Women's Pool standings



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre