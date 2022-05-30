By Jawwad Qamar





Mark Pearson scores for LA Tigers against HFS Adidas in Sunday’s semifinal at Cal Cup 2022 - photo by Jag Reyatt



The 50th Anniversary edition of California Cup is set for two exciting finals on Memorial Day at Moorpark College. The Zoo Animals will take on the Colorado Bears for women’s title – first for either team. The men’s final will pit the Bulldogs against the LA Tigers.





In women’s first semifinal on Sunday, the Zoo Animals edged out the veteran RUSH’d 1-0 in a tightly contested match on a goal by Laura Hurff. The second semifinal saw the Colorado Bears easily beat the Olympic Club 3-0 on first-half goals by Tellulah Fuhs, Katie Meyer and Emma Bozek.



In men’s first semifinal, Bulldogs easily shutout USA U-21 4-0 as USA Men’s Aki Kaepeller started the scoring in the 2nd minute on a penalty corner. Spain’s Marc Salles and USA Men’s Parampal Bajwa followed with field goals for a 3-0 first-half lead. The former Dutch international, Bob de Voogd scored the only goal in the 2nd period for a 4-0 win.



The second semifinal saw the LA Tigers beat HFS Adidas 2-0 on goals by Canadian imports Mark Pearson AND Scott Tupper. Both teams had played to a 2-2 tie in pool play on Saturday and also faced each other in the 2017 title match, where the Tigers prevailed 2-1.



Monday’s Championship matches



Women’s Final

Zoo Animals vs Colorado Bears 1:50 PM



Men’s Final

Bulldogs vs LA Tigers 2:25 PM



For results, schedules and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



