V Sunil, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Vishnukant Singh scored for India after being 2-0 down at half-time.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Asia Cup hockey: India bounce back in thriller against Malaysia to draw 3-3 Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team came from behind to hold Malaysia to a 3-3 draw in its second Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday.