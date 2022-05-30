



The revival story of the young Indian men’s hockey team at the 11th Asia Cup was very much in tact as they clawed their way back from conceding two first half goals to scramble out a fighting 3-3 draw against Malaysia – a result that puts them on course for a place in the final. Razie Rahim’s sizzling run with shorties continued as he provided a two-goal cushion to Malaysia before India launched a robust riposte in the second half with Vishnukant Singh scoring off a penalty corner rebound after Abhishek Lakra’s drag-flick was parried away by the Malaysian goalkeeper.



