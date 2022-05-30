Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India Claw Back to Fighting 3-3 Draw Against Malaysia

Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments



The revival story of the young Indian men’s hockey team at the 11th Asia Cup was very much in tact as they clawed their way back from conceding two first half goals to scramble out a fighting 3-3 draw against Malaysia – a result that puts them on course for a place in the final. Razie Rahim’s sizzling run with shorties continued as he provided a two-goal cushion to Malaysia before India launched a robust riposte in the second half with Vishnukant Singh scoring off a penalty corner rebound after Abhishek Lakra’s drag-flick was parried away by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.