By Rob Wheeler



England’s Men made it two wins from two over South Africa while the Women suffered a defeat after beating Spain on Saturday.





Sunday 29th May -



England 3-0 South Africa (M)



As the sun came out on a mostly cloudy day at Lee Valley, James Albery scored his first international goal to give England the lead early on.



Their lead was then doubled as Will Calnan fired into the top corner from a penalty corner at the end of the first quarter.



The inflatable hamster wheels were back for another race at half-time. This time we saw a victory for Nottingham Trent.



England started fast in the third quarter with Phil Roper testing South Africa keeper Gowan Jones.



Chris Griffiths sealed a 3-1 victory for England with a fine piece of solo play in the fourth quarter.



Reflecting after the game on the weekends action Phil Roper said, “We’re pretty happy, we created a lot of chances and were solid defensively apart from a five minute blip in game one. We’re pleased as it’s something to build on and looking forward to the big challenges to come.



Roper has been playing in the Netherlands for Oranje-Rood and is looking forward to the games against the Dutch next weekend. “It’s not unfair to say it’s going to be a step-up next week. We need to make sure we are at the races straight off the bat because they have some quality players and are a quality team.



“I’ve certainly took some stuff from playing out there for a year. Me and Zach Wallace are back so excited to face some of the players we have been playing week in, week out.”



Roper’s tweet about BT Sport’s camerawork last week caused a bit of a stir on social media. When asked about this Roper replied, “I didn’t realise I’d get so much traction from one tweet! Apparently it got back to them. I didn’t see any complaints when scrolling through Twitter after the game last night.



“We’ve got to grow the sport and we have to have passionate people who want to see it get better. We’re trying to grow the game so more people are going to tune in and more people are going to come down and watch.”



England 0-2 Spain (W)



England had a brilliant win against Spain on Saturday but today they went behind in the second quarter as Xantal Gine scored from a penalty corner.



It was a frustrating game for England as they could not get past Spain’s goalkeeper Melanie Garcia who was in fine form.



Spain sealed the victory in the last minute as England went gung-ho looking for the equaliser taking their keeper Maddie Hinch off leaving Marta Segu to finish into an open net.



Speaking after the game, Lily Owesly said, “To be brutally honest we are inconsistent at the moment. We show how good we can be but we can also really let ourselves down.



“Spain are a really good side so yesterday was an unbelievable result but today was more about our inconsistency and a lack of discipline but a good thing is we’ve got five or so weeks with a few more games to iron out a few things that we need to before the World Cup.”



Owsley who plays in the Netherlands for Haagsche Delftsche Mixed is looking forward to facing the Dutch next week. “They’ve been a team that have been at the top for so long. We always have great games against the Dutch. Three of my teammates are coming which will be a good laugh. The goalie sent me a text yesterday saying she knows what I do so I won’t be able to score against her!”



