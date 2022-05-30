



The Leonas had a chance to seal their fate as FIH Pro League champions with a win over the Netherlands but a second 1-1 draw left Argentina to suffer another shootout loss. This time it was 3-2 in sudden death shootouts. Argentina still sits in first place with 38 points in 14 games, while the Netherlands now have 23 points in 10 games. Over in London, Spain fought back to split the weekend with an important 2-0 win over England.



