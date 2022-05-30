Men



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



28 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR) 4 - 2

29 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR) 3 - 0



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



All times GMT +2



28 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR) 2 - 1

29 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR) 3 - 1



Women



HC Union



All times GMT +2



28 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (4 -2 SO)

29 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 2 SO)



Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London



All times GMT +1



28 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR) 3 - 1

29 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR) 0 - 2



