2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 30 May
Men
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
28 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR) 4 - 2
29 May 2022 12:00 ENG v RSA (RR) 3 - 0
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2
28 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR) 2 - 1
29 May 2022 18:00 BEL v FRA (RR) 3 - 1
Men's Pool standings
Women
HC Union
All times GMT +2
28 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (4 -2 SO)
29 May 2022 13:00 NED v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 2 SO)
Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London
All times GMT +1
28 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR) 3 - 1
29 May 2022 14:30 ENG v ESP (RR) 0 - 2
Women's Pool standings
