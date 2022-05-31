Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Skipper Okello unhappy with Wananchi’s finishing

Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022
Even with the absence of club coach Christopher Otim on game day, the players took it upon themselves to get the three points

Charles Lwanga


Wananchi's Andrew Lubega takes a tuble during the match against KHC Originals. Photo by Charles Lwanga

Wananchi's Martin Okello says his side was not lethal enough in the opponent’s box and that they need to work on goal conversion and better their defence as the Ugandan league's first round draws closer to the end.

