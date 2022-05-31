By Jawwad Qamar





2022 Cal Cup Champions LA Tigers - photo courtesy of Tigers and Jag Reyatt



Four long days of non-stop field hockey came to an end with two exciting finals in front of a capacity crowd in the beautiful setting of Moorpark College on Memorial Day at the 50th Anniversary edition of California Cup.





In the Women’s Super Division final, the Colorado Bears got the better of the Zoo Animals in a shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation. Emma Bozek gave the Bears an early lead in the sixth minute mark with her tournament leading fourth goal and Maren Langford responded for the Animals 11 minutes later. Amanda Dinunzio and Dana Bozek were successful for the Bears in the shootout while Laura Hurff was the only player to put the ball in the net for the Animals. Interestingly, the Zoo Animals were the more aggressive team during regulation play, gaining six penalty corners to only two for Colorado. However, this was sweet revenge for the Bears after losing 1-0 to the Animals in pool play on Saturday.



Rush’d beat the Olympic Club 2-1 for third place on goals from Kathryn Peterson and Audrey Matthew. Briana Harney scored late in the match for the Olympic Club.



Canadian veteran Scott Tupper was the hero for the LA Tigers in the Men’s Super Division final, breaking a 3-3 tie, late in the game, with his second penalty corner tally, after the Bulldogs had made an amazing comeback, down 1-3, on two quick penalty corner strikes for a hat trick by USA Men’s Aki Kaepeller, much to the delight of the local crowd. Tupper had started the scoring for the Tigers in the 13 minute mark with his first penalty corner goal and Devohn Noronha-Teixeira followed two minutes later for a 2-0 lead. After Kaepeller got his first goal for the Bulldogs, Tyler Sundeed made it 3-1 for LA.



Tupper was the leading goal scorer of the tournament with 11 goals. Eight were penalty corner goals, two penalty strokes and one field goal.



HFS Adidas easily beat USA U-21 squad for third place with an 8-3 score as Will Holt, Keegan Pereira and Teague Marcano each scored 2 goals.



Founded by Tom Harris in 1972, the 2022 edition of one of the oldest and largest field hockey tournaments in the world, more popularly known as the Cal Cup, included 127 teams, consisting of over 1,600 athletes competing in 11 divisions ranging from Under-8 to Men/Women Super Divisions. The super divisions featured current and former international players from Australia, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain and USA.



In addition to a cash top prize in each Super Division, all players in the top three teams of each division received Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals.



For a complete list of all 2022 Cal Cup winners and final standings, please visit www.calcup.com.



