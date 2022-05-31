



There are many positives from the Indian men hockey team’s campaign at the 11th Asia Cup in Jakarta. And perhaps the biggest of find of the tournament is forward Pawan Rajbhar. The towering presence of the strapping 24-year-old Uttar Pradesh youngster was amply evident in all of India’s matches in the Asia Cup irrespective of what was the final outcome. The Ghazipur lad, who is employed with Indian Navy, made everyone sit up and take notice of him with his impressive and consistent performances in Jakarta.



