India eyes outright win against Korea to book final berth

Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia's saviour with a hat-trick


Indian Men Hockey Team

Defending champion India would look for an outright win against South Korea in its final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament on Tuesday. India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia's saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second 'Super 4' encounter.

