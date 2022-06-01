Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Former Hockey Big Names Have ‘Loads of Fun’ in OTOD-Organised 2nd Seniors Hockey Carnival

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
The successful conduct of the One Team One Dream (OTOD)-organised 2nd Seniors Hockey Carnival (for 40 plus age group) at KSHA Stadium, Langford Town, Bengaluru was a great opportunity for former hockey internationals as well as ex-Olympians to ‘connect’ on the hockey pitch. The tournament that saw R2MI Kreeda and Kotak Mahindra extend their sponsorship help, attracted a battery of illustrious names, who have served Indian hockey with distinction across decades. The likes of former internationals and Olympians such as Dhanraj Pillay, Vokkaliga Raghunath, Len Aiyappa, Arjun Halappa, CS Poonacha, Bharat Chetri, Vickram Kanth, Sandeep Somesh, VS Vinaya, Ashish Ballal, AB Subbaiah, Nitin Thimmaiah as well as veterans such as Mukul Pandey and Ramesh Parameshwaran among a host of others made the 2nd Seniors Hockey Carnival a howling success.

