India needed to win their final Super4s match to play for the gold medal but could only manage a 4-4 draw. They will face Japan for the bronze now.



By Aarish Ansari





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team failed to make the final of the Asia Cup 2022 after being held to a 4-4 draw by South Korea in its last Super 4s match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.