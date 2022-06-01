Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Heartbreak for India, draw 4-4 with Korea to go out of title race

Malaysia's 5-0 win over Japan early in the day meant that an outright win became a pre-requisite for India to qualify for the summit clash.


Halfback Sunil SV manoeuvres around Korea players. Image courtesy: Hockey India

Jakarta: The young Indian hockey team dished out some impressive and fast-paced hockey in a Super 4s match against South Korea but an outright victory eluded it as a 4-4 draw pushed it out of the Asia Cup title race, here on Tuesday.

