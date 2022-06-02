Asia Cup Bronze-Win Epitomises the Depth of Talent in Indian Hockey
The weight of expectations was perhaps not so much on the Indian men’s hockey team when they embarked for Jakarta to feature in the 11th Asia Cup because it comprised a largely inexperienced side with as many as twelve debutants. At the end of it, hockey fans would be more than ‘happy’ with the way the Birendra Lakra-captained Indian side brought their resilience to the fore and cornered a bronze medal after an appalling start to their Asia Cup campaign.