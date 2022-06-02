Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Asia Cup Bronze-Win Epitomises the Depth of Talent in Indian Hockey

Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
The weight of expectations was perhaps not so much on the Indian men’s hockey team when they embarked for Jakarta to feature in the 11th Asia Cup because it comprised a largely inexperienced side with as many as twelve debutants. At the end of it, hockey fans would be more than ‘happy’ with the way the Birendra Lakra-captained Indian side brought their resilience to the fore and cornered a bronze medal after an appalling start to their Asia Cup campaign.

