By K.M. BOOPATHY





Surrounded: Malaysian players trying to stop South Korea’s Kim Jung-hoo from going through in the Asia Cup final yesterday.



PETALING JAYA: South Korea have prolonged Malaysia’s agonising wait for a major trophy as they inflicted a painful 2-1 defeat on the Speedy Tigers to lift the Asia Cup for the fifth time at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta yesterday.