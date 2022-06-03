



DUBLIN, Ireland – After a recent training camp, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the 20-athlete roster that will travel to Dublin, Ireland to compete in the Uniphar 5-Nations Tournament from June 19 through 26. This marks the U-21 squad’s first competition following the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in April where USA will face India, Ireland, The Netherlands and Ukraine in a round-robin style event at The Hockey Centre.



