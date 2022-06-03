Avtar Bhurji OLY





I first saw Alyson Annan as a player in 1994 World Cup held in Ireland; I was so impressed with her that I started taking interest in ladies hockey. Ric Charlesworth was the coach; I had met Ric during the 1972 Olympics as an upcoming player. I followed the progress of the Australian team, they got better and better. The team was full of quality players, no drought; Rick had big hand making them a great team of 90s. In his book he admitted that he pushed Allison to the limit where she felt he was unfair to her.







Ric Charlesworth and Avtar Bhurji



I met Ric Charlesworth in 2007 in Malaysia during Champions trophy, he had his younger brother with him, and we had a long chat about hockey. I was very much interested to know why he pushed Alyson to the limit, when the world saw her as a genius on the pitch. He explained to me she under estimated her own ability and I wanted her to be even better, she was the best he wrote in his book later.



After 2000 Olympics Allison moved to Holland, I felt she could and should have played few more years for Australia National team. I believe the new coach David Bell did not include her in the squad due to distance.



When Ric Charlesworth was appointed the Australian men’s head coach in 2009 he asked Alyson to look after the Australian players, playing in the Dutch league he had lot of confidence in her. Ric, I found is very open coach, he told me he would welcome any idea, suggestion that would improve his team even by 1%.



In 2011, Australia reached final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, his son Jonathon Charlesworth was in the squad of 18, in the final he had to name 16 players from the squad he did not name his son in the 16, I thought he had played well in the pool games. After the finals I asked him, why did you drop your son? He took his time and replied Jonathon will understand, I saw sadness in his eyes.



Alyson was very successful club coach in Holland. After 2012 London Olympics Alyson was appointed the head coach of Dutch ladies National team in 2015.

Alyson did not disappoint the fans, the players and the people who appointed her as the head coach of the National team.



During her period of 7/8 years as head coach the team lost only one major tournament 2016 Rio Olympics. GB won the gold, rightly so.



Alyson is a great motivator, master tactician and knows how to get the best out of her players. She uses the player’s strength to suit the system rather than players fitting into her style or philosophy. Gradually she will get the team to play her way. Her track record as a coach is untouchable, In 120 games as a head coach of Dutch team she won 100 games very few losses, some draws.



Over the week end I met Alyson Annan after a long time. I coagulated her for a new challenge as a head coach of Chinese ladies National team. It is always a pleasure to meet her; we talked about her two sons and hockey.



During the conversation she told me about Ric Charlesworth is going to join her as her assistant coach and they are going to be based in Holland for couple of months. This is going to be a dream team, two of the best coaches working together for one goal.



In a very short time Alison has transformed the team; she gave some names with their numbers to look out for, I was very impressed with the way the Chinese played.

I think the Chinese Ladies Hockey is going to be a power house in very near future, under the leader ship of Alison Annan and Ric Charlesworth. My last question to Alison was, how did you get Ric to join you? Her straight answer he offered. The real team, the student is the master now.



At the weekend England ladies played Chinese twice, there were 6 points on the table, a month ago I predicted England to get all 6 points, not knowing Chinese has Alyson Annan as a head coach. England managed to get only one point out of six.



On paper England is lot better team, they performed very well. The new players jelled well with the senior players. The future of England team is very bright some of the new players have lot of potential to be world class players. The senior players who stood out at the weekend were Hanna Martin, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Hollie Pearne – Webb, and the new players who did not look out of place were Fiona Crackles and Flora Peel, I think Peel is going to be complete player in a season or two. Tess Howard worked very hard and scored a brilliant touch goal on Saturday. She has just recovered from a very serious injury. England had more clear cut chances to win both the games sometimes you need bit of luck.



Looking forward to this weekend games.



