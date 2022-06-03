Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hayward double doubles Kookas series lead

Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
The Kookaburras have claimed a second win in the 4-match Trans-Tasman series, defeating the Black Sticks 4-0 in Auckland on Thursday evening. It was a cold, wet, and windy day in New Zealand for the second test of the series, but the weather largely cleared in time for push-back, as the Kookaburras set about their task with an aggressive start. Blake Govers earned the first penalty corner of the night with some patient play to find a foot in the left circle pocket. Jeremy Hayward duly converted with a low direct drag-flick between the goalkeeper’s legs to have Australia on the board early.

