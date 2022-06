COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team will finish up the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League with eight games in Europe when they take on No. 7 Spain, No. 13 China, No. 6 India and No. 8 Belgium. USWNT Head Coach Greg Drake and coaching staff have named the 26-athlete traveling roster that will head to Antwerp, Belgium and Rotterdam, Netherlands for the matches.