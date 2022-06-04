Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Test of skill and fitness for India as it forays into new genre of hockey

Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

The two-day event, an FIH's effort to promote the game among masses in a shorter version similar to T20 in cricket, Rugby7s and 3x3 basketball


Indian Women's Hockey team

It will be a test of fitness, skill and speed for Olympic bronze medallist India when they open their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, a shorter and faster version of the traditional field hockey. The two-day event, an FIH's effort to promote the game among masses in a shorter version similar to T20 in cricket, Rugby7s and 3x3 basketball, will look to create a new genre for the game and increase its appeal among the fans.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.