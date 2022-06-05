Lausanne (SUI)



All times GMT +2



Men



4 Jun 2022 12:30 MAS v SUI (RR) 4 - 4

4 Jun 2022 14:00 PAK v POL (RR) 4 - 2

4 Jun 2022 15:00 IND v SUI (RR) 4 - 3

4 Jun 2022 16:00 MAS v POL (RR) 0 - 5

4 Jun 2022 17:00 PAK v IND (RR) 2 - 2

4 Jun 2022 18:00 POL v SUI (RR) 3 - 2



5 Jun 2022 13:00 MAS v IND (RR)

5 Jun 2022 14:00 SUI v PAK (RR)

5 Jun 2022 15:00 IND v POL (RR)

5 Jun 2022 16:00 PAK v MAS (RR)

5 Jun 2022 18:30 1st RR v 2nd RR (Final)



Men's Pool standings



Women



4 Jun 2022 13:00 POL v SUI (RR) 1 - 3

4 Jun 2022 14:30 IND v URU (RR) 3 - 4

4 Jun 2022 15:30 RSA v SUI (RR) 1 - 3

4 Jun 2022 16:30 IND v POL (RR) 1 - 3

4 Jun 2022 17:30 URU v SUI (RR) 4 - 0

4 Jun 2022 18:30 POL v RSA (RR) 2 - 5



5 Jun 2022 13:30 RSA v URU (RR)

5 Jun 2022 14:30 SUI v IND (RR)

5 Jun 2022 15:30 POL v URU (RR)

5 Jun 2022 16:30 IND v RSA (RR)

5 Jun 2022 18:00 1st RR v 2nd RR (Final)



Women's Pool standings



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre