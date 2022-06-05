Rob Wheeler



These matches were supposed to have been held at the Twickenham Stoop. However, because of poor ticket sales it was back to England’s home of Lee Valley on the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.





Sat 4 Jun -



England 3-1 Netherlands (W)



A defeat in their last game against Spain, England Women faced another tough test against the Netherlands this afternoon.



The Dutch were showing off their football skills in their warm up with a game of keepy-uppy. Their national football team had beaten Belgium 4-1 last night and they were looking to replicate their success in hockey.



Susannah Townsend was introduced to the crowd before the game. Townsend was part of the England side that beat the Netherlands in the final of the 2015 Women’s EuroHockey Championship.



There were two milestones in the England squad as Maddie Hinch was making her 100th appearance while Anna Toman was playing in her 50th game.



It was an entertaining first quarter with both keepers called into action but the deadlock was not broken.



England took the lead early in the second quarter through Anna Toman’s strike from a penalty corner.



Toman’s shot was deflected in by Izzy Petter to double their lead in the third quarter. The Dutch got one back through Maxime Kherstholt form a penalty corner.



The fourth quarter saw England awarded a penalty stroke. Grace Balsdon came on to take it while the Dutch changed keeper as Alexandra Heerbaart replaced Julia Remmerswaal. Balsdon fired in high to seal the 3-1 victory.



Reflecting on her 100th appearance Maddie Hinch said, “I don’t think things like this you ever appreciate and realise just what you’ve achieved. I got my first cap in 2008 so it’s been a long time coming. I’m incredibly proud of this achievement but I’m more pleased that we got a win against this Dutch side.



“Creating a winning feeling is really important for such a young group, tomorrow will be another step up. A big thing for us at the minute is learning to win games back-to-back. If we can do that against these guys then it will set us up great for the summer.”



England 0-3 Netherlands (M)



After four wins at home in the Pro League this summer, England Men were in good form as they came up against the Dutch this afternoon.



However, it did not take long for the away side to take the lead as Dennis Warmerdam slotted in from a penalty corner. Warmerdam then doubled their lead with a deflected finish from a tight angle.



Former England players Adam Dixon and Mark Gleghorne were interviewed at half time. Perhaps these legends could inspire the current side to a second-half comeback.



A 3-0 victory was confirmed when Tjep Hoedemakers flicked the ball pass Ollie Payne.



Zach Wallace who returned to the squad today said, “I really enjoyed being back. We’ve got a really close group of guys at the moment. Been back two sessions this week so still trying to find those connections again. Off the pitch is fine but on the pitch it does take a bit of time to. Build up that chemistry again.”



“I always love being out there. I think if you look at the game the scoreline doesn’t reflect it at all. They were really clinical. So it was just a lesson in goalscoring. We’ll be in a much better place tomorrow.”



Wallace has been playing for HGC in the Netherlands so enjoyed facing some familiar faces. “It was nice to see a few of the guys. When I’m on the pitch friendships are out the window. After it is nice to chat with them.”



Fieldhockey.com