The men’s team came from 3-0 down to beat Poland 6-4. The Indian women could not make it to the final after losing two of their four group matches.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022: Indian men beat Poland to lift inaugural trophy. Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team scripted a terrific comeback to win the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne tournament in Switzerland on Sunday.