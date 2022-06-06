Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India men and Uruguay women crowned champions of the inaugural Hero FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022!

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
After 2 days of swashbuckling Hockey5s action through 22 total games, we have our first ever winners of the Hockey5s event, with Uruguay, who won every match they played at the event, overcoming hosts Switzerland in the women’s final to become the Women’s Champions; while India who started the event as favourites in the men’s event, lived up to the billing prevailing over Poland to become the inaugural Champions in the Men’s event!

