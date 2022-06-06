By Rob Wheeler



England Hockey were supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK today. England and Great Britain legend Imran Sherwani was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019. Sherwani scored twice in GB’s 3-1 win in the gold medal match against Germany in Seoul 1988.





It was the first cloudy day we had at Lee Valley for an England game this summer but the crowd got behind the #OrangeForImran campaign lifting their orange clappers at the start of each second quarter.



England 1-2 Netherlands (W)



Former England and GB head coach Danny Kerry was introduced to the crowd before the game. Kerry was the GB coach when they won gold at Rio 2016.



After a win over the Dutch yesterday England women were on a high as they faced them again today.



Maddie Hinch made a fine save to keep the Dutch out early in the first quarter. Ellie Rayer gave England the lead with a fantastic dink over the opposition keeper Julia Remmerswaal.



Hinch made another great save from Tessa Beetsma before conceding at the end of the second quarter. However, after a referral the goal was disallowed for a dangerous initial shot.



Former England players including Alex Danson-Bennett were introduced on the pitch at half-time.



The Dutch equalised in the third quarter as Ireen van den Assem slotted in from a penalty corner. The team in orange then took the lead as Tessa Clasaner flicked into the net after a well worked penalty corner routine.



England continued honouring their former players with an interview with Helen Richardson-Walsh in-between the third and fourth quarter.



The fourth quarter saw the Netherlands hold on to their lead to claim the 2-1 victory.



Speaking after the game England Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb despite the result was in a positive mood, “I actually felt like we had more control than we did yesterday. We came on the wrong side of scoreline today. It’s a hard one to assess. There’s still moments we need to improve on.



“There are patches when we do things really well but we need to make them more consistent over the whole game. There is still a lot to work on.”



Looking ahead to big summer with the World Cup and the Commonwealth games, Pearne-Webb said, “We’re still trying different combinations out. We’ve had new girls come in from Holland so we’re still in a gelling phase. We’re three weeks away from a World Cup so the next few weeks will be really important.”



The team have had three weeks of back-to-back matches but have a weekend off next week before another Pro League double header against Belgium. Pearne-Webb added “We’re all looking forward to a week to reset and then a big week leading into the Belgium games and then a big week following it leading into the World Cup. So exciting times, there’s still a lot to do but feeling positive.”



England 3-6 Netherlands (M)



England Men were looking to put their defeat against the Dutch yesterday behind them as the two sides came up against each other again today. However, the Netherlands took the lead in the first minute as Derck de Vilder fired the ball past Ollie Payne.



After the orange clappers were lifted up at the start of the second quarter, the team in orange struck again early on as de Vilder finished powerfully into the top corner.



The Dutch took a three-goal advantage when Tjep Hoedemakers slotted the ball low past Payne. Nick Bandurak got one back for England with a fantastic chip over Maurits Visser just before half-time.



At the break members of the 1988 GB gold medal winning team including Imran Sherwani were introduced to the crowd.



The third quarter saw England score again as Phil Roper’s shot from a penalty corner was saved by Visser but Stuart Rushmere was there to turn in the rebound.



England were pushing for an equaliser but Hoedemakers volleyed in to give the Dutch some breathing space. The visitors soon got another one through Jair van Der Horst.



Rushmere got his second of the game after a great run and shot in on the reverse. The final stages saw Payne taken off as England went gung-ho. However, it left them exposed at the back and Dennis Warmerdam was able to tap into an open goal to seal a 6-3 victory.



Reflecting after the game, England’s two goal man Stuart Rushmere said, “Their a strong Dutch side, I feel we matched them in every way it’s just we didn’t put our chances away as much as they did. It’s a big improvement on yesterday.”



“It’s really small moments that cost us today. It’s easy tweaks to make and we’ll come back. I’m positive we can compete with these guys in the future.”



