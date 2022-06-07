



The Indian men’s hockey team was on top of the points table in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League – a lot of Pro League hockey action has happened since mid-April when the Blueshirts featured in their last tie against Germany. During this nearly two months of international hockey, European powerhouses such as the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany have given India a hot chase in the points standings, especially the Dutch, who have surged ahead of India with four resounding wins against Argentina and England, pumping in 17 goals in four games against these widely respected teams. One is not trying to suggest anything about the ‘quality gap’ but only want to put things in perspective about how the Graham Reid-coached Indian outfit would have their task cut out against Olympic and world champions Belgium and the Netherlands.



