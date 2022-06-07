2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 7 June
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2
Men
7 Jun 2022 18:00 BEL v RSA (RR)
8 Jun 2022 18:00 BEL v RSA (RR)
Men's Pool standings
Women
7 Jun 2022 20:30 BEL v CHN (RR)
8 Jun 2022 20:30 BEL v CHN (RR)
Women's Pool standings
