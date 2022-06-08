FIH insists it has 'full trust' in Hockey India, but expects member associations to abide by code
The Delhi High Court last month placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) following its observation that the federation has violated the National Sports Code.
Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday said it continues to have "full trust" in Hockey India but expects its member associations to abide by the sports code of their respective countries.