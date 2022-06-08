Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH insists it has 'full trust' in Hockey India, but expects member associations to abide by code

Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

The Delhi High Court last month placed Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) following its observation that the federation has violated the National Sports Code.

Lausanne: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday said it continues to have "full trust" in Hockey India but expects its member associations to abide by the sports code of their respective countries.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.