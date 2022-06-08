Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"I really loved playing this format of the game," says FIH Hockey5s top scorer Mohammed Raheel

Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022
Raheel was the top goal scorer and was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament in FIH Hockey5s.


Mohammed Raheel (Source: Hockey India)

Young forward Mohammed Raheel had a remarkable outing in Lausanne on the weekend where the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the inaugural FIH Hockey5s Title. The 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in five matches, was the tournament's top goal scorer and was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament.

