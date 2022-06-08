"I really loved playing this format of the game," says FIH Hockey5s top scorer Mohammed Raheel
Mohammed Raheel (Source: Hockey India)
Young forward Mohammed Raheel had a remarkable outing in Lausanne on the weekend where the Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the inaugural FIH Hockey5s Title. The 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in five matches, was the tournament's top goal scorer and was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament.