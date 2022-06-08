Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2022 - 8 June
All times GMT +7
7 Jun 2022 14:00 SRI v CAM (Pool) 5 - 0
7 Jun 2022 16:00 HKG v UZB (Pool) 4 - 0
7 Jun 2022 18:00 SGP v INA (Pool) 0 - 0
8 Jun 2022 16:00 KAZ v UZB (Pool)
8 Jun 2022 18:00 SGP v SRI (Pool)
9 Jun 2022 14:00 KAZ v CAM (Pool)
9 Jun 2022 16:00 HKG v SRI (Pool)
9 Jun 2022 18:00 UZB v INA (Pool)
Pool standings
Women’s Asian Games Qualifier 2022 is streaming Live on the official AHF Facebook Page as well as the AHF YouTube Channel
FIH Match Centre