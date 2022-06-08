Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's Asian Games Qualifier 2022 - 8 June

Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
All times GMT +7

7 Jun 2022 14:00     SRI v CAM (Pool)        5 - 0
7 Jun 2022 16:00     HKG v UZB (Pool)       4 - 0
7 Jun 2022 18:00     SGP v INA (Pool)        0 - 0

8 Jun 2022 16:00     KAZ v UZB (Pool)    
8 Jun 2022 18:00     SGP v SRI (Pool)    

9 Jun 2022 14:00     KAZ v CAM (Pool)    
9 Jun 2022 16:00     HKG v SRI (Pool)    
9 Jun 2022 18:00     UZB v INA (Pool) 

Pool standings

Women’s Asian Games Qualifier 2022 is streaming Live on the official AHF Facebook Page as well as the AHF YouTube Channel

FIH Match Centre

