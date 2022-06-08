



The Indian women’s hockey team have been off the international hockey action radar for more than two months since their last Pro League tie against the Netherlands on April 9. However, the Blueskirts would be pumped up by their best-ever jump in FIH world rankings (to number six) something that would make the girls feel that they belong to the elite league of women hockey powerhouses. It is this confidence that the Savita Punia-captained Indian side would look to build on and give a good account of themselves in the Pro League games against Belgium. Perched in third spot in the points table behind tabletoppers Argentina and Netherlands, the Indian girls would fancy their chances against world number 8 Belgium despite playing in their own backyard.



