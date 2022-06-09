2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 9 June
Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp
All times GMT +2
Men
7 Jun 2022 18:00 BEL v RSA (RR) 5 - 0
8 Jun 2022 18:00 BEL v RSA (RR) 4 - 2
Men's Pool standings
Women
7 Jun 2022 20:30 BEL v CHN (RR) 3 - 1
8 Jun 2022 20:30 BEL v CHN (RR) 1 - 1 (0 - 2 SO)
Women's Pool standings
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre