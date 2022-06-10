Some 130 crores is expected to be spent on the stadium alone – the lion’s share of the Rs 650 crore that the Odisha Government is spending to get the city in shape for the world event.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Former captain of the Indian hockey team, Dilip Tirkey, who himself hails from the region, believes the stadium and the World Cup at home will be a huge boost for tribal kids. - Jonathan Selvaraj



When he was a child growing up in hockey crazy Sundargarh district, Vijay Kumar Lakra always knew where to find the best seat to watch a game.



