Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Sharpen aerial skills to become force in hockey: Ex-high performance director David John to Indian players

Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

The Indian hockey team has battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades but restored pride to some extent by claiming bronze at Tokyo Games.


Former India hockey high performance director David John. Image: Twiter/@ddsportschannel

For India to become a "world force" in hockey again, the players need to focus more on aerial skills, a vital component of modern-day game, and avoid coming close to defenders in 'rival D', former national team High-Performance Director David John advised on Friday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.