The Indian men have fielded a strong 20-member squad for the European sojourn under the leadership of Amit Rohidas, while the 24-member women's team will be led by goalkeeper Savita with defender Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy





Adequate game time against quality opposition, working on their tactical nous will be high on Indian men's and women's hockey teams' agenda as they resume their respective FIH Pro League campaigns against Belgium on saturday as pre-cursor to Commonwealth Games.



