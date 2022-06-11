All times GMT +2



Men



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



11 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR)

12 Jun 2022 16:30 BEL v IND (RR)



Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg



11 Jun 2022 16:30 GER v NED (RR)

12 Jun 2022 14:30 GER v NED (RR)



Men's Pool standings



Women



Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp



11 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR)

11 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR)



12 Jun 2022 11:00 ESP v USA (RR)

12 Jun 2022 14:00 BEL v IND (RR)



Stadion Am Pfeilshof, Hamburg



11 Jun 2022 13:30 GER v NED (RR)

12 Jun 2022 11:30 GER v NED (RR)



Women's Pool standings



