Hockey India congratulates women's team captain Rani Rampal as she completes 250 international caps
Rani, who has been on a long injury layoff after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, is back in the reckoning with her first appearance in over ten months for Team India.
Photograph:( Twitter )
Hockey India on Saturday congratulated experienced striker Rani on completing 250 International Caps. She achieved this incredible milestone during India`s match against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Antwerp, Belgium.