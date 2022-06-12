Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India congratulates women's team captain Rani Rampal as she completes 250 international caps

Rani, who has been on a long injury layoff after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, is back in the reckoning with her first appearance in over ten months for Team India.


Hockey India on Saturday congratulated experienced striker Rani on completing 250 International Caps. She achieved this incredible milestone during India`s match against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Antwerp, Belgium.

