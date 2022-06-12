Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Spirited Indian Eves Find the Going Tough Against Pacy Belgium

Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
The last time Indian women’ hockey team played Belgium in an international match was way back in 2017 in the Netherlands where they won 4-3. A lot has changed over the last five years, in terms of how both teams have improved in leaps and bounds. And the FIH Pro League India-Belgium match in Antwerp left no one in doubt that hockey was the winner at the end. In a match played at a frenetic pace, Indian eves were quick off the blocks for sure but almost against the run of play, Belgium took an early via a crafy opportunistic goal by their captain and most capped player Nelen Barbara. The goal pushed India on the backfoot.

