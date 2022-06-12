Spirited Indian Eves Find the Going Tough Against Pacy Belgium
The last time Indian women’ hockey team played Belgium in an international match was way back in 2017 in the Netherlands where they won 4-3. A lot has changed over the last five years, in terms of how both teams have improved in leaps and bounds. And the FIH Pro League India-Belgium match in Antwerp left no one in doubt that hockey was the winner at the end. In a match played at a frenetic pace, Indian eves were quick off the blocks for sure but almost against the run of play, Belgium took an early via a crafy opportunistic goal by their captain and most capped player Nelen Barbara. The goal pushed India on the backfoot.