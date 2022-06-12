Shamsher Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh helped India mount a late comeback after trailing 3-1 in the fourth quarter to eke out a draw in regulation time.



By Aarish Ansari





Picture by Hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team came back from behind to draw 3-3 against Belgium in regulation time and won the shootout 5-4 in its FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp on Saturday.



