PR Sreejesh heroics help India edge past Olympic champs Belgium in shootout
Shamsher Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh helped India mount a late comeback after trailing 3-1 in the fourth quarter to eke out a draw in regulation time.
By Aarish Ansari
Picture by Hockey India
The Indian men’s hockey team came back from behind to draw 3-3 against Belgium in regulation time and won the shootout 5-4 in its FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp on Saturday.