PR Sreejesh heroics help India edge past Olympic champs Belgium in shootout

Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Shamsher Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh helped India mount a late comeback after trailing 3-1 in the fourth quarter to eke out a draw in regulation time.

By Aarish Ansari


Picture by Hockey India

The Indian men’s hockey team came back from behind to draw 3-3 against Belgium in regulation time and won the shootout 5-4 in its FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp on Saturday.

