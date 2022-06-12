



It wasn’t exacting sweet revenge for the Indian men’s hockey team to pull off a 5-4 shootout win in the FIH Pro League against Belgium. But it was some solace nonetheless for the Graham Reid-coached Indian outfit as it probably helped them wipe off bitter memories of losing 2-5 to the Red Lions in the semifinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Playing Belgium in their own backyard is never easy and Michael Van Den Heuvel-coached Olympic and world champion side were always going to be favourties going into the contest. However, India appeared to scupper their plans when Shamsher Singh drew first blood in a goalmouth scramble.



