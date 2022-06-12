Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India Claw Back to Snatch Bonus Point Against Belgium

Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



It wasn’t exacting sweet revenge for the Indian men’s hockey team to pull off a 5-4 shootout win in the FIH Pro League against Belgium. But it was some solace nonetheless for the Graham Reid-coached Indian outfit as it probably helped them wipe off bitter memories of losing 2-5 to the Red Lions in the semifinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Playing Belgium in their own backyard is never easy and Michael Van Den Heuvel-coached Olympic and world champion side were always going to be favourties going into the contest. However, India appeared to scupper their plans when Shamsher Singh drew first blood in a goalmouth scramble.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.