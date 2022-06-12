Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USWNT Tie with Spain in First FIH Hockey Pro League Meeting

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS

ANTWERP, Belgium – At Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plien in Antwerp, Belgium, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 7 Spain in their first FIH Hockey Pro League meeting of the weekend. Scoreless after the first quarter, both teams produced in the second when USA tallied off a penalty corner and Spain converted a penalty stroke. Regulation finished tied and it was Spain who earned the extra point after finishing 4-2 after the five rounds.

