Argentina women crowned champions as Belgium win narrowly against India. Netherlands still top the men's league as India win bonus point in Belgium
It was a busy day of FIH Pro League action, but one the Argentina women's team will remember as the day they won their first FIH Hockey Pro League table. The way results fell means that Argentina have won this season's Pro League no matter what their result against India next week. India had to win all four of their final matches and Belgium put paid to that by beating the Eves today by a tight 2-1 margin.