The FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, the first-ever senior world five-a-side event organised by the body, hit the right chord with masses



Indervir Grewal





India clinched the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s with a 6-4 win over Poland last weekend. photos: FIH



The men’s team’s emphatic title victory at the inaugural Hockey 5s tournament capped off an exciting experience for India. While the women’s team failed to reach the final, the men adapted quickly to find success in their first proper foray into the five-a-side format.



