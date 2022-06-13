With the five-a-side format gaining acceptability and IOC keen to make the Games leaner to reduce the cost burden on host cities, conventional hockey has a challenge on its hands. Will the 2028 Olympics feature 5s, the gold old 11s or both?



by Mihir Vasavda





Hockey 5s, five-a-side formatWhen hockey shifted from grass to artificial turf in the 1970s, the fundamental nature of the sport remained the same. In 5s, the game as we know it is virtually unrecognisable.



As far as hockey venues go, this one was novel.



A drop-in turf in the city-centre, on the shores of a lake, boats anchored on the marina on one side, surrounded by giant trees with mountains in the distance and a host city that has zero hockey tradition or history, apart from being home to the suits that govern the game.



